Andre Braugher died of lung cancer, publicist says

Actor Andre Braugher dies at 61 Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star and Emmy award winning actor, dies at age of 61 01:50

Acclaimed actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer, his publicist confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.

Braugher's publicist, Jennifer Allen, had previously said that the actor died on Monday, Dec. 11 "after a brief illness." His death was announced Tuesday night.

Allen did not provide any other details about Braugher's death or illness.

Braugher, who made his film debut in 1989, was known for both dramatic and comedic roles, having starred in the police procedural "Homicide: Life on the Street" and the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." He also had a long stage and film career, most recently appearing in "She Said," a movie adaptation of the New York Times' investigation into disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Braugher earned 11 Emmy nominations during his career, winning two of them, and two Golden Globe nominations. He also received 22 NAACP Image Award nominations.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and their three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, as well as his brother and mother.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," wrote "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star Terry Crews on social media, alongside a photo of Braugher. "This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's husband on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," shared a photo of the two hugging on-set, simply captioning it "O Captain. My Captain."