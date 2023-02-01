Watch CBS News
An inside look at a Detroit Lions fan cave

By Ronnie Duncan, Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - In the world of sports, there are fans... and then there is Carl Smith. 

CBS News Detroit's Ronnie Duncan takes you inside the fan cave of this lifelong Detroit Lions fans. 

If you have a fan cave, like Carl's or better, we want to see it. Send our Ronnie Duncan a picture of video to ronnie.duncan@paramount.com. And who knows, you just might be featured during our sportscast. 

First published on February 1, 2023 / 6:12 PM

