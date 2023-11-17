Amtrak train traveling from Pontiac to Chicago derails in southwest Michigan

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Amtrak train traveling from Pontiac to Chicago derailed around 11 p.m. Thursday in southwest Michigan, Michigan State Police say.

MSP says it appears the train struck a disabled vehicle on the tracks near New Buffalo. The train remained upright during the derailment.

Around 220 passengers and six crew members were onboard, with 12 minor injuries reported.

Amtrak confirmed that Wolverine Train 355 was canceled and that buses picked up passengers. As a result of the derailment, trains 351, 365, 353, 350 and 352 were canceled on Friday.

Berrian County Emergency Management is coordinating cleanup efforts.