Amtrak train resumes after delay in Pontiac due to "trespasser incident"

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Amtrak train has resumed service after being delayed Monday morning due to a "trespasser incident" in Pontiac. However, the reason for the delay is not clear.

On Twitter, Amtrak alerted people that Wolverine Train 351 would be delayed leaving Pontiac due to "operator unavailability" at 4:53 a.m.

After that, at about 6:33 a.m. Amtrak tweeted another update and said the train was operating 40 minutes late because of "mechanical issues."

Then a third update was made at 7:12 a.m., saying the train was still delayed, but in this tweet, they said it was due to a "trespasser incident" involving another train.

The only other information from Amtrak is from another post on Twitter at 8:18 a.m., saying that the train departed Pontiac and was operating about two hours and 25 minutes late.