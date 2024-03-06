Watch CBS News
Amtrak to limit service between Detroit, Chicago for track improvements

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Amtrak travel between Detroit and Chicago will be limited later this year as crews make improvements to the track.

Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation will make track improvements, and Wolverine Trains will be temporarily suspended Monday to Thursday from May 6 through Oct. 18. 

Trains 350 and 350 will only be in service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during this time.

Officials say the trains will operate normally on the following days:

  • Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
  • Juneteenth: Wednesday, June 19
  • Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
  • Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2

While the Trains 350 and 353 operate under a limited service, Trains 351, 352, 354 and 355 will operate normally. The Blue Water Trains 364 and 365 will also work normally and serve Wolverine Stations in Southwestern Michigan, according to Amtrak.

For the most updated schedule, visit Amtrak's website or call or text 800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245).

First published on March 6, 2024 / 7:30 AM EST

