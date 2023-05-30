Watch CBS News
Amtrak temporarily suspending Wolverine train routes between Detroit, Chicago

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 30, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 30, 2023 03:12

(CBS DETROIT) - Amtrak is temporarily suspending some Wolverine train routes between Detroit and Chicago as Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation make infrastructure improvements. 

Wolverine trains 350 and 353 will be suspended Monday through Thursday, July 31-Oct. 5, 2023. 

  • Trains 350 and 353 will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only, except for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
  • Trains 351, 352, 354, and 355 will operate normally.
  • Blue Water Trains 364 and 365 will operate normally and also serve Wolverine stations in southwestern Michigan.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 2:07 PM

