Amtrak temporarily suspending Wolverine train routes between Detroit, Chicago

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 30, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Amtrak is temporarily suspending some Wolverine train routes between Detroit and Chicago as Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation make infrastructure improvements.

Wolverine trains 350 and 353 will be suspended Monday through Thursday, July 31-Oct. 5, 2023.