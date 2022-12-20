Watch CBS News
American Red Cross, Gardner White partner to host blood drives in Metro Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gardner White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood drives in Michigan in January as there is a need for blood and platelet donors. 

The blood drives will be held in a variety of cities on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to a news release from Gardner White, anyone who participates will receive a certificate for $50 off their next purchase at any Gardner White store. 

In addition to this, each participating store will hold a drawing, and one participant will receive a $500 Gardner White gift certificate. 

Individuals must make an appointment to donate and wear a mask during their scheduled time. 

Here are the Gardner White blood drive locations: 

Tuesday, January 10

  • Rochester Hills: 1032 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307 • Phone (248) 209-6005
  • Saginaw: 2660 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw, MI 48604 • Phone (989) 577-5977
  • Taylor: 22035 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180 • Phone (313) 295-1820
  • Waterford: 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329 • Phone (248) 674-8990

Thursday, January 12 

  • Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48104 • Phone (734) 412-6500
  • Auburn Hills: 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326 • Phone (248) 481-2108
  • Canton/Plymouth: 41661 Ford Rd., Canton, MI 48187 • Phone (734) 844-3190
  • Howell: 4101 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843 • Phone (810) 229-1754
  • Novi: 43825 West Oaks Dr., Novi, MI 48377 • Phone (248) 504-4233
  • Shelby Township: 14055 Hall Rd., Shelby Township, MI 48315 • Phone (586) 566-2610
  • Warren 6500 E. 14 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092 • Phone (586) 826-8300

For more information on donating during these blood drives, visit here. 

First published on December 20, 2022 / 4:00 PM

