American Red Cross, Gardner White partner to host blood drives in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Gardner White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood drives in Michigan in January as there is a need for blood and platelet donors.
The blood drives will be held in a variety of cities on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 12.
According to a news release from Gardner White, anyone who participates will receive a certificate for $50 off their next purchase at any Gardner White store.
In addition to this, each participating store will hold a drawing, and one participant will receive a $500 Gardner White gift certificate.
Individuals must make an appointment to donate and wear a mask during their scheduled time.
Here are the Gardner White blood drive locations:
Tuesday, January 10
- Rochester Hills: 1032 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307 • Phone (248) 209-6005
- Saginaw: 2660 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw, MI 48604 • Phone (989) 577-5977
- Taylor: 22035 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180 • Phone (313) 295-1820
- Waterford: 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329 • Phone (248) 674-8990
Thursday, January 12
- Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48104 • Phone (734) 412-6500
- Auburn Hills: 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326 • Phone (248) 481-2108
- Canton/Plymouth: 41661 Ford Rd., Canton, MI 48187 • Phone (734) 844-3190
- Howell: 4101 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843 • Phone (810) 229-1754
- Novi: 43825 West Oaks Dr., Novi, MI 48377 • Phone (248) 504-4233
- Shelby Township: 14055 Hall Rd., Shelby Township, MI 48315 • Phone (586) 566-2610
- Warren 6500 E. 14 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092 • Phone (586) 826-8300
For more information on donating during these blood drives, visit here.
