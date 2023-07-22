American Airlines flight from Chicago diverted to Kalamazoo due to possible mechanical issue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An American Airlines flight from Chicago to New York made an unscheduled stop in Kalamazoo Saturday morning.

American Airlines flight 408 left Chicago at 6:32 a.m. headed for New York's LaGuardia Airport but was diverted to Kalamazoo and landed there at 8:11 a.m.

Airlines spokesperson telling CBS News Detroit that "American Airlines Flight 408 with service from Chicago (ORD) to New York (LGA) diverted to Kalamazoo, Michigan (AZO) due to a possible mechanical issue."

American Airlines saying the "flight landed safely and taxied to the gate," and that they are "working to get our customers safely on their way as soon as possible."

A new aircraft was being sent to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport this morning with the plan of continuing the flight to New York.