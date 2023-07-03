Ambulance carrying patient in Royal Oak Township hits another vehicle

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an ambulance transporting a patient struck another vehicle over the weekend in Royal Oak Township.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on July 1 in the area of Eight Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Police say a Superior ambulance was carrying a trauma patient with lights and sirens activated when it failed to yield the right of way to a red BMW sedan traveling under a green signal.

Police say the ambulance t-boned the passenger side of the vehicle, causing the ambulance to overturn. The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries. Two EMTs in the ambulance were not hurt, and an EMS student suffered minor injuries.

MSP troopers administered aid to the trauma patient, who was actively bleeding from their original injury before EMS arrived at the scene.

Police say although the ambulance had its lights and sirens activated, it was still required to clear the intersection before passing through.