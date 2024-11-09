Ambassador Bridge reopened following investigation by Canadian authorities

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Ambassador Bridge is fully open again after an investigation stopped traffic going into Canada for almost five hours Saturday, police say.

According to authorities in Windsor, Ontario, motorists driving from the United States into Canada were rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor tunnel from around 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an "ongoing investigation."

Traffic going from Canada to the U.S. was not impacted, according to Windsor police.

No details about the investigation have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.