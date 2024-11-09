Watch CBS News
Local News

Ambassador Bridge reopened following investigation by Canadian authorities

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories
Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — The Ambassador Bridge is fully open again after an investigation stopped traffic going into Canada for almost five hours Saturday, police say.

According to authorities in Windsor, Ontario, motorists driving from the United States into Canada were rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor tunnel from around 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an "ongoing investigation." 

Traffic going from Canada to the U.S. was not impacted, according to Windsor police. 

No details about the investigation have been released. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.