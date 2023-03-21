Amazon female facility leaders show high school girls the world of STEM

(CBS DETROIT) - Amazon's top performing facility in the country can count its success on the role women play in the day-to-day operations.

Now, those women are dropping jewels to a group of girls from Regina High School to inspire them to study the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"I love pulling the potential from people to help them become the best that they can be," said Amazon Shelby Township Fulfillment Center Area Manager Marti Wawrzyniak.

"That gives me the motivation to keep going forward. I love being able to just engage people and drive them. Driving people to be a team makes us want to work better and hit what we want to hit and at the end of the day that's fulfilling the customer's order."

Tuesday female leaders hosted a tour for inquiring minds, giving them a behind the scenes glimpse of what a day at work looks like.

With more than 1,000 employees, it takes a lot of manpower to get deliveries out, but site leaders say the power of women keeps the operation functioning.

"The processes and the way my brain works, I love numbers, I like science," Wawrzyniak said.

"I like when you tell me that this is a theory, I can apply it and it works. There's no if, ands, or buts behind it."

Kennedy Roskopp is a junior at Regina High School.

She says the experience inspires her to explore stem education in her future endeavors.

"I've always liked math," Roskopp said.

"I've always had an interest in it. I think like just seeing all the women and how they have like a big part in it, like it's not like yeah, stem is a male dominated field, but they're not looked at like less than. I totally think I can see myself working here just like one of them. I don't think like just because I'm a woman I won't be able to get it."