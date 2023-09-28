Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Amazon delivery truck catches fire in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say no injuries were reported after an Amazon delivery truck caught on fire Wednesday night in Ann Arbor.

At about 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to the fire in the 900 block of Vesper Road.

The fire department shared a video of the fire on social media, saying one adjacent vehicle suffered heat damage as well as some trim on a house. Several packages in the back of the truck were also damaged, according to the fire department.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a mechanical failure of the engine.

