Detroit police search for missing teenage girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Amariana Spencer was last seen on Jan. 18 around 3:30 a.m. in the 14100 block of Crescent Dr.

Detroit Police Department

Spencer is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, t-shirt, black pants, and black Crocs, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5601.