Detroit police search for missing teenage girl
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Amariana Spencer was last seen on Jan. 18 around 3:30 a.m. in the 14100 block of Crescent Dr.
Spencer is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, t-shirt, black pants, and black Crocs, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5601.
