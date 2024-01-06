Altercation leads to shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One male teenager shot another male teenager, according to the Detroit Police Department.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 16100 block of Chatham and stemmed from a verbal altercation, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition, according to the department.
No additional details have been released.
