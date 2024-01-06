Watch CBS News
Altercation leads to shooting in Detroit, police say

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One male teenager shot another male teenager, according to the Detroit Police Department

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 16100 block of Chatham and stemmed from a verbal altercation, police said.  

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition, according to the department.  

No additional details have been released. 

First published on January 6, 2024 / 11:50 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

