Altercation leads to fatal shooting in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man from Pontiac called 911 saying that he shot someone at the 1100 block of Doris Road on Dec. 2, the Auburn Hills Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man from Auburn Hills with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

The suspect cooperated with authorities and was taken into custody by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect and weapon were later turned over to the Auburn Hills Police Department.

Investigation shows that the victim and suspect knew each other and had an altercation that resulted in the shooting.

No one else was hurt and the incident remains under investigation.

The case will be given to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for appropriate charges, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 248-370-9460.