Almont community divided on $58 million school millage for infrastructure upgrades

ALMONT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A significant initiative is underway at Almont Community Schools as residents gear up to vote on a $58 million millage aimed at rejuvenating aging infrastructure, enhancing classrooms and upgrading recreational facilities.

Scheduled for a decision on Tuesday, the proposal has sparked both anticipation and debate within the community.

At a question and answer session Thursday night, school officials emphasized that the millage, if approved, would mark the first decrease in millage rates since 1986.

Angela Edwards, president of the Almont Board of Education, says the multifaceted approach of the proposed funds emphasizes improvements for infrastructure as well as security and safety measures.

"This is a good thing. This going to help everyone in town," Edwards said.

After a 90-minute-long presentation by school officials reviewing details of the millage, residents in attendance were finally given a chance to ask questions.

John Finn, a former student, expressed enthusiasm for the potential upgrades.

"This is such a great thing for this town. Something we can be proud of, all the facility updates and everything," Finn said.

However, the proposal has faced opposition, particularly on social media platforms like Facebook.

Although several residents at the meeting told CBS News Detroit they would vote "no" on the latest millage proposal come Feb. 27, they did not issue public comments.

"When you have the people who did the work, we don't ask the questions. Why is that? Why did we beg for this forum, and no one wants to ask a question?" said Thomas Schoen, a 2001 graduate of Almont High School.

For those who did not raise their voice at Thursday's question and answer session, residents still have another chance to do so at the ballot box come election day on Tuesday, Feb. 27.