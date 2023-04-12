Allen Park releases plans for site of former theater

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Allen Park has released renderings of the plans it has for the property of the former Allen Park theater.

Rendering of plans for the site of the former theater. City of Allen Park

On Wednesday, April 5, the city submitted a request to Wayne County for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program.

The city requested $5 million in funding for the Downtown Allen Park Improvements project, which has a total investment of approximately $13.6 million in funding so far.

City officials say the project consists of a series of changes that will fit together to improve the space and draw in visitors and businesses to Allen Park.

The space is located in the area of Philomene Boulevard and Park Avenue, as well as Allen Road and White Avenue.

Allen Park Digital Cinemas, the theater, closed in 2019 and was one of the last dollar theaters in the Metro Detroit area. The building was sold to the city after its closure.