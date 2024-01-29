Man critically injured in shooting at Allen Park bowling alley

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man sustained critical injuries in a shooting at an Allen Park bowling alley over the weekend, police said.

At 11:33 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, officers responded to Thunderbowl Lanes Bowling Alley at 4200 Allen Road after receiving a report of a 34-year-old man who had been shot and was possibly not breathing.

Within a minute, officers were at the bowling alley and rendered aid to the victim.

Lincoln Park, Melvindale and Southgate officers responded to the bowling alley to assist.

The Allen Park Fire Department also arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police say the victim was listed in critical but stable condition. His identity has not been released.

Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan activated the Downriver Violent Crimes Task Force to assist with the investigation.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and persons of interest to identify the suspect and then obtain an arrest warrant.

"Although in Allen Park these situations are rare and there is no active threat to the public, we understand that gun violence is still frightening to our community," said Egan. "We only ask the public for their patience in allowing our detectives time to conduct a thorough investigation before we release more information on this case. Also, thank you to our brave Allen Park officers, neighboring police officers, and detectives for their quick and professional response, as well as, APFD and the hospital that gave this victim the best possible chance for survival."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allen Park Detective Sergeant Ilie Fetelea at 313-381-8289 or IfeteleaQallennarknolice.org.