All Toyota's of the Midwest takes to Lexus Velodrome in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Now in its eighth year, All Toyota's of the Midwest returned to the Motor City over the weekend.

This past weekend at the Lexus Velodrome, Toyota, Lexus and Scion enthusiasts took to the lawn and inside the dome to share an appreciation for the passion vehicles bring to Detroit.

"It just shows the loyalty, and it shows the passion that Metro Detroiters have for the brands," says spokesperson Curt McAllister.

McAllister says the event has expanded from 25 cars to nearly 200, drawing interest from drivers throughout the country. McAllister says having the opportunity to host this show in Detroit not only helps car owners network with each other but also provides a platform for vehicles outside of the Big 3.

"Listen, we know that we're in Detroit 3, Big 3 territory. But our tour de fans, our tour de loyalists, they're looking for a reason to celebrate their cars too, and this car show is the perfect environment to do so," McAllister said.