Watch CBS News
Autos

All Toyota's of the Midwest takes to Lexus Velodrome in Detroit

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

All Toyota's of the Midwest takes to Lexus Velodrome in Detroit
All Toyota's of the Midwest takes to Lexus Velodrome in Detroit 00:58

(CBS DETROIT) - Now in its eighth year, All Toyota's of the Midwest returned to the Motor City over the weekend. 

This past weekend at the Lexus Velodrome, Toyota, Lexus and Scion enthusiasts took to the lawn and inside the dome to share an appreciation for the passion vehicles bring to Detroit.

"It just shows the loyalty, and it shows the passion that Metro Detroiters have for the brands," says spokesperson Curt McAllister.

McAllister says the event has expanded from 25 cars to nearly 200, drawing interest from drivers throughout the country. McAllister says having the opportunity to host this show in Detroit not only helps car owners network with each other but also provides a platform for vehicles outside of the Big 3.

"Listen, we know that we're in Detroit 3, Big 3 territory. But our tour de fans, our tour de loyalists, they're looking for a reason to celebrate their cars too, and this car show is the perfect environment to do so," McAllister said. 

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.