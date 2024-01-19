All inmates OK after power outage at St. Clair County detention facility due to winter weather

(CBS DETROIT) - All inmates at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center are okay after HVAC systems were temporarily disrupted due to a power outage caused by the winter weather conditions in Metro Detroit, the sheriff's office said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says that on Saturday, Jan. 13, the facility's backup generators worked as expected during the power outage, but the HVAC systems were affected for some time.

Due to the frigid temperatures, the facility began to get cold quickly.

Once officials realized the issue, they contacted the maintenance team, who restarted and monitored the HVAC systems.

Temperature readings were collected throughout the center, and although some inmates were uncomfortable, the conditions were not dangerous.

"Extra blankets were distributed to those that were in need," the sheriff's office said. "Please note, at no point was the Intervention Center without heat."

The HVAC systems are working correctly again, and as of Wednesday, Jan. 17, the temperatures were acceptable.

"I realize our responsibility to operate and maintain a facility that provides inmates and employees with comfortable conditions," said St. Clair County Sheriff King. "We're working hard with the maintenance department to make sure that these conditions inside our facility continue throughout the winter season."