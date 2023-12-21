Watch CBS News
"All my worries get put on the back shelf": Metro Detroit photographer shares experience in the field

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County photographer has used her platform for decades when it comes to connecting photography and education.

Rochester's Joan Bonin has made it her mission for decades now to not only capture some incredible shots of eagles around Metro Detroit but to work with local parks to preserve and educate those interested in them.

"I'm all a part of this when I'm out. I'm all a part of nature," says Bonin. "The thing is, you're in the present, and actually, I become a non-entity. I'm all a part of this. This is all part of my environment. This is who I am." 

CBS News Detroit's Luke Laster recently joined Bonin on a trip to one of her favorite parks, Stony Creek MetroPark, to document what a day in the life of a professional eagle photographer looks like and the personal fulfillment she gets from it.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 5:40 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

