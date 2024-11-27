Michigan Department of Transportation reopens all lanes on I-696 between Lahser Road and I-275

2-year-old shot in Detroit, a look at your Thanksgiving forecast and more top stories

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes on Interstate 696 in Oakland County after months-long construction.

The department reopened lanes and all entry and exit ramps between I-275 and Lahser Road. MDOT says barrels remain on the shoulders, and additional punch list work will continue through the end of the year.

Crews will return in spring to complete additional work, such as landscape and pavement markings.

Roads were closed for the state's $275 million I-696 Restore the Reuther construction project. According to a news release, the project included rebuilding the roads, replacing storm sewers, and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road and Telegraph Road.

MDOT officials say the project is expected to directly and indirectly support more than 3,300 jobs.

A new I-696 project will start in 2025 to rebuild the freeway from Lahser to I-75. The project is expected to take three years to complete.