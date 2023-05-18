Catch "Alice And The New Wonderful" this weekend at Detroit Institute of Arts

"Alice And The New Wonderful" playing at Detroit Institute of Arts

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking to do something this weekend, you can catch the latest production "Alice And The New Wonderful" at the Detroit Institute of Arts Film Theatre.

The show is put on by the Mosaic Youth Theatre, offering a fresh perspective on a timeless classic.

Edmund Alyn Jones, the production's director, the show follows Alice as a teenager after coming back from Wonderland.

"It almost teeters on explorations of mental health and how people are perceived based on their experience of live, Jones told CBS News Detroit. "We're also exploring a lot … with music, we're exploring a lot about creativity, a lot about accepting who you are and what you're capable of.

"I'm excite for people to see the new wonderful that Alice is going to experience in this story."

Watch the full interview with Jones in the video above.