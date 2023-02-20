Alex Verner's funeral held in Clawson, community mourns

(CBS DETROIT)- Another solemn morning in the Clawson community Saturday as the funeral for Alex Verner took place in her hometown.

Verner is one of three victims who lost their lives in Monday's shooting at Michigan State. 5 days after the deadly shooting, family, friends, and community members gathered at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson to look back on her life and the impact she had on campus and at home.

"We give you thanks for the blessings of which you have bestowed upon her in this life all of her kindness all of her creativity and how she lived her life always to the fullest," said Fr. Tony Richter, the priest who conducted Verner's funeral.

As community members spanning from East Lansing, to Clawson, and much further around the state grieve, another community remembers one of their own.

"In peace, let's take Al to her place of rest," said to the attendants of Verner's funeral Saturday morning.