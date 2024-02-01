Police search for missing Southfield woman

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Aleah Citizen, 18, was last seen on Jan. 29 around 8 p.m.

Southfield Police Department

She is described as Black, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown long hair, police said.

Citizen was last seen wearing a short black coat, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.