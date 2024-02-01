Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for missing Southfield woman

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024 04:00

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Aleah Citizen, 18, was last seen on Jan. 29 around 8 p.m.

Aleah Citizen
Southfield Police Department

She is described as Black, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown long hair, police said. 

Citizen was last seen wearing a short black coat, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes. 

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 12:19 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.