Police search for missing Southfield woman
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Aleah Citizen, 18, was last seen on Jan. 29 around 8 p.m.
She is described as Black, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown long hair, police said.
Citizen was last seen wearing a short black coat, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.
