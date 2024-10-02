Tigers advances to ALDS. Here's their schedule against Guardians.

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Tigers advanced to the ALDS after their 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday in the AL Wild Card Series.

The Tigers kicked off the series opener on Tuesday with a 3-1 win against the Astros. Detroit will now travel to Cleveland to face the AL Central champions, the Guardians. Game 1 of the ALDS is on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The teams last faced off on July 30, with the Guardians winning 5-0.

Here is the schedule for the ALDS playoff games:

Game 1: Detroit at Cleveland at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5

Game 2: Detroit at Cleveland at 4:08 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7

Game 3: Cleveland at Detroit at TBD on Wednesday, Oct. 9

Game 4: Cleveland at Detroit at TBD on Thursday, Oct. 10 (if necessary)

Game 5: Detroit at Cleveland at TBD on Saturday, Oct. 12 (if necessary)