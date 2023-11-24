Alcohol is a factor in Frenchtown Township fatal crash, deputies say

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A fatal crash in Frenchtown Township is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Newport Road, east of War Road on Nov. 23 around 10 p.m.

Investigation shows, Noel Smith, 54, of Newport, was driving a gray 2014 Ford Focus westbound on Newport Road.

While driving, Smith's vehicle went to the left, hitting a red 2000 Ford F-250, head-on, deputies said.

The Ford was driven by Nicole Herron, 39, of Newport who was driving eastbound.

After the crash, Smith's vehicle rotated and stopped northeast on Newport Road, ejecting Smith onto the westbound shoulder of the roadway, investigators said.

Herron's vehicle stopped southeast on the roadway's shoulder.

During the time of the crash, Smith was not wearing his seatbelt, Herron's seatbelt was on, the sheriff's office said.

Airbags deployed at the time of the crash in both vehicles, investigation shows.

Smith died at the scene, deputies said.

Herron was transported to a hospital in Trenton, and is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Alcohol is a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information can call 734-240-7756. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website.