Albion college grad among astronauts heading to International Space Station in October

(CBS DETROIT) - A graduate of Albion College is among a crew of astronauts going to space as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

Official astronaut portrait of Josh Cassada - Blue Flight Suit Picture. Photo Date: January 13, 2014. Robert Markowitz/NASA

The launch of the mission is set for no earlier than 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a backup launch time set for Oct. 5.

NASA teams are continuing to monitor the impact of Hurricane Ian on the Space Coast and NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Josh Cassada earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physics from Albion College in 1995 and was selected by NASA in 2013.

Cassada became a naval aviator and participated in two operational deployments, and then became an instructor at the US Naval Test Pilot School.

"Anytime someone's dream comes true it is very exciting," said Nicolle Zellner, chair of the physics department at Albion College. "Josh has said from the beginning that this is what he wanted to do and he is doing it." Zellner will be attending the launch in Florida.

Officials at the college say students, faculty, and staff will be able to view the launch, and history, live via streaming on Monday, Oct. 3 in the science complex atrium.

Cassada will be among three other astronauts, including Nicole Mann, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

Crew 4 will return home once Crew 5 arrives at the space station. They have been there since April 27.

Crew 5 will spend about six months at the space station.