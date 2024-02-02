Second man pleads guilty for traveling to Michigan for murder-for-hire scheme

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Reginald Hunter, 27, of Mobile, Alabama pleaded guilty to his role in traveling to Michigan for a murder-for-hire scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

On Feb. 7, 2022, an individual identified as person 1 solicited Hunter and his co-defendant Julius Jordan to travel from Alabama to Flint to murder someone in exchange for money, officials said.

Once they arrived, they met with person 1 who provided them with assault rifles, investigation shows.

After, they started looking for the individual they were hired to kill, according to the attorney's office.

On Feb. 15, 2022, Jordan and Hunter drove through a neighborhood looking for the victim, and Jordan failed to stop at a stop sign, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers saw Jordan committing the traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop during which they saw the assault rifles in the car, officials said.

A short barrel, semi-automatic rifle with a collapsible stock was seized by troopers from the floorboard near Jordan's feet, and another semi-automatic rifle from the front passenger floorboard near Hunter's feet was also seized, investigation shows.

Both rifles were loaded with chambered rounds and high-capacity magazines.

Jordan previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison.

Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28.

The investigation of person 1 remains ongoing.