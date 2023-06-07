Air quality warnings in Metro Detroit to last through midnight

(CBS DETROIT) - Air quality in southeast Michigan continues to be unhealthy for some but at times can rise to unhealthy for all levels.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Time spent outdoors should be limited with elevated levels of smoke. Northerly winds will bring Canadian wildfire smoke to the area Thursday and Friday. An Air Quality Warning remains in effect for southeast Michigan until Saturday at midnight.

While there is still a chance for light smoke on Saturday, a more westerly wind will help to usher smoke away from the area. This change in winds is due to a low-pressure system which will also bring much-needed rain at the beginning of next week.