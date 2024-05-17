Air Quality Alert goes into effect on Saturday in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - While drier conditions will dominate the weekend, warmer temperatures are also in store.

The last of the rain moves out Friday night, leaving us with dry weather for Saturday. Temperatures start the day around 60 degrees. Patchy fog will also be present in the early morning but should burn off as the sun rises. Partly cloudy skies will remain for the day as temperatures reach a high of 80 degrees.

An Air Quality Advisory will go into effect on Saturday due to elevated ozone levels. The advisory is for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The air quality will be unhealthy for those who are sensitive to pollutants. People are urged to avoid activities that contribute to ozone formation, such as mowing the lawn, getting gas, or using a charcoal grill.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

It'll be a nice evening, as temperatures will stay in the 70s and the skies will clear. Temperatures will reach lows again around 60 degrees but will warm into the low to mid-80s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit