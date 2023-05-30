Watch CBS News
Weather

Air quality alert issued for Metro Detroit on Wednesday

By Joseph Buczek, Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Air quality alert issued for Metro Detroit -- Analyzing the impact
Air quality alert issued for Metro Detroit -- Analyzing the impact 04:28
air-quality-alerts.png
CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team

(CBS DETROIT) - An air quality alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties on Wednesday, May 31. 

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy declared an action day Wednesday for elevated levels of ozone. 

People and businesses are urged to limit activities that can lead to ozone formation. Those activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. 

It is recommended that active children and adults, and those with respiratory diseases like asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion Wednesday. 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 4:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.