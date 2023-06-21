AI cameras to be installed at intersections along Woodward in Detroit

40-plus AI cameras to go up along Woodward in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Traffic cameras in Detroit are about to go to a whole new level.

In a new effort to make roads safer, artificial intelligence cameras will be installed at more than 40 intersections along Woodward.

"[The AI camera] understands what a vehicle is. It understands what a pedestrian is. It understands what a bicyclist is," said Thomas Lang, director of intelligent traffic solutions at Bosch, the company behind the cameras.

Bosch is partnering with state and federal transportation agencies, the city of Detroit and Wayne State University for the $11.5 million project.

"The overall goal is really to decrease fatalities, decrease crashes, make the roads safer," Lang said.

Lang says the cameras will be able to alert drivers to prevent traffic crashes by detecting pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles. It could also send alerts to drivers with cars outfitted with technology that can communicate with the cameras.

Lang gave this example of how it will work.

"Someone is making a right turn at an intersection, and there's someone in the crosswalk. We can in real time inform that vehicle of someone being in the crosswalk, protecting that pedestrian or bicyclist," he said.

Lang says flashing lights and signs with messages on them will notify drivers as well, including if they're driving the wrong way. He says they'll also be able to control the speed of traffic lights to avoid delays for buses and emergency responders.

As for any privacy concerns, Lang says the cameras will not identify people or listen to any conversations.

"Our cameras are not detecting faces, license plates. It's really about detecting traffic objects," he said.

Lang says Wayne State will be evaluating the cameras to determine if it's meeting goals and expectations for the project.

He says their goal is for the cameras to be installed before the end of the summer, but a specific timeline is unclear.