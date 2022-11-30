Attorney General releases "20 Days of Scams" consumer campaign

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Attorney General's office has released its "20 days of scams" campaign to help Michiganders avoid theft, fraud and scams this holiday shopping season.

"It's good to know who you're buying from," says Wayne State department of marketing & supply chain management professor Kevin Ketels

On the heels of Black Friday, the days of shopping aren't done quite yet.

"There are a lot of sources out there that are not legitimate," Ketels added while saying it's all about trust when it comes to holiday shopping. "Use trusted sources, trusted brands, trusted stores."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched her office's campaign, titled "20 Days of Scams" to educate and inform Michiganders of the scams that can surround the holiday season. Until the end of December, the Attorney General's office is releasing these alerts.

"Our consumer protection team helps Michigan consumers by helping to mediate complaints that fall within our jurisdiction," Nessel said in a video about the campaign.

Adobe Analytics reports a record 9.12 billion dollars of spending Black Friday of 2022, giving those scammers all the reason to be on the prowl as we jump head first into the holiday season.

"Take a look at the fine print of who you're actually buying from and what website you're actually visiting when purchasing anything. Now, because there is a lot of opportunity for fraud and theft," Ketels says.