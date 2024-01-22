AG Dana Nessel releases statement for 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

(CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 22. 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion in its Roe v. Wade decision.

This anniversary comes nearly two years after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision, leaving it up to the states to decide whether or not to ban abortions.

When the Roe decision was overturned, it triggered Michigan's 1931 abortion ban to go into effect.

At the time, Nessel called for its repeal, and in March 2023, the Michigan Senate voted to repeal the 1931 ban. In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation repealing the law banning abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest.

In November 2023, Right to Life Michigan and GOP lawmakers filed a lawsuit to overturn Section 28 of Article 1 of the Michigan Constitution, which was added after Proposal 3 was passed. Nessel, Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Nessel released the following statement for the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision: