AG Dana Nessel investigating gas station near Detroit Metro Airport for price gouging

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a cease and desist letter to a BP gas station near Detroit Metro Airport for allegedly selling gas as much as $2 higher per gallon than surrounding stations.

According to Nessel, the Department of Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team received consumer complaints in October and November that the BP gas station at 9201 Middlebelt Rd. in Romulus was charging $1.50 or more a gallon when compared to area stations.

When Nessel's team investigated the claims last week, they found the station selling unleaded gas for $4.74 per gallon, which was as much as $2 higher than other local stations.

"It is my hope this gas station will take this notice seriously and no further action will be necessary," Nessel said in a statement. "My office stands ready to investigate reports of businesses that attempt to take advantage of residents, especially during the holiday season."

Nessel's office says the gas station has until Jan. 8, 2024, to respond. A civil lawsuit or formal investigation could follow.