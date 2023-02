(CBS DETROIT) - All Elite Wrestling is making its return to Detroit in May.

After debuting in the Motor City last June, AEW returns to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, May 10 for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage.

JUST ANNOUNCED! All Elite Wrestling’s “@AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” return to @LCArena_Detroit with back-to-back action on May 10! Tickets go on sale March 3 at 10AM! 💥 pic.twitter.com/YdAkxrnCPc — Little Caesars Arena (@LCArena_Detroit) February 16, 2023

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at aewtix.com and ticketmaster.com.