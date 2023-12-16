Advocate of LGBTQ community hosts annual coat drive for transgender individuals

(CBS NEWS DETROIT) - Happening Saturday near Detroit's Palmer Park, a coat drive for what organizers say are the most marginalized members of the LGBTQ community.

Now in its 9th year, Team Abad's Coat Drive caters to trans men and women looking for not just coats, but other winter gear and resources as well.

"It's a plethora of things that people need, that people take for granted, said Julisa Abad, the Director of Transgender Outreach and Advocacy for the Fairer Michigan Justice Project. She tells CBS News Detroit a hot meal is also included as well as a holiday gift for those who identify as trans around the community.

Abad says there's almost an expectation of the event now that it's been going on for nearly a decade. She says the essentials that she provides help equip people during a season when extra clothing and more are needed.

"So if you experience homelessness, warm socks, dry fit socks, hand warmers, shave kits, toiletry items, toothpaste, toilet paper mouth wash. All the things that people take for granted are all the things that people have donated, so outside of the coat, just the things that you need in order to live and thrive," Abad said.

The event goes until 9 p.m. Saturday at 928 W McNichols Dr. in Detroit.

If you're interested in donating coats, winter gear, toiletries, or other items, you can contact Abad at Lgbtteamabad@gmail.com or check out her team's GoFundMe page.