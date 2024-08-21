Advisory issued for Michigan's Sterling State Park due to high E. coli levels

Michigan doctor accused of secretly recording kids and adults, 2024 DNC continues and more stories

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Health Department issued a full-body beach water advisory for Sterling State Park due to high levels of E. coli.

Health officials say water samples collected on Tuesday determined levels that exceeded the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's standard for water quality. Resampling continued on Wednesday.

Monroe County said it will notify the public when the advisory is lifted.

Residents, visitors, and pets should not immerse themselves underwater, drink the water, or enter the water with scrapes or cuts. Anyone or their pets who have been exposed should shower immediately with soap and water and contact their physician or veterinarian if the animals are experiencing symptoms.

Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever and dehydration. People can also experience upper respiratory illness and skin infections.

"Many factors can contribute to elevated levels of E. coli in surface water, including improperly functioning sewage systems, animal waste, field run-off from rain events, and wildlife," said Chris Westover, Monroe County environmental health director. "We want to remind everyone to follow water advisories to keep themselves and their families safe from any disease-causing organisms."

The county urged to follow these precautions:

Avoid bodily contact in places where E. coli has been detected.

Avoid allowing pets to drink or play in lake water.

Use caution if eating fish from impacted waters.

Do not water lawns or gardens with impacted waters.