Advisory issued after elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe drinking water

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Eastpointe issued an advisory Monday after water samples revealed elevated levels of lead.

Officials say that samples were collected from 30 homes with known lead service lines, and of the samples taken, five of the homes exceeded Michigan's Action Level of 15 parts per billion, according to a news release from the city of Eastpointe.

Action Level exceedance is recorded when more than 10% of the samples have elevated lead levels, so in this case, every customer did not have elevated lead levels.

In addition to this, Action Level is not a health-based term but a level that will trigger actions necessary including an increased sampling of water quality and education outreach to customers, according to the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act.

According to the news release, the city contacted the homeowners with the elevated lead levels and gave them faucet filters.

In addition to this, the city will also be giving faucet filters to anyone with verified lead service lines in their home.

Here are tips shared in the release to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water:

Run your water to flush out lead-containing water.

If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.

If you do have a lead service line, run the water for at least five minutes to flush water from your home or building's plumbing and the lead service line.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends every household use a certified lead filter to reduce lead from their drinking water, especially households with a child, pregnant person, or individual with high blood pressure, or people residing in houses built before 1987. MDHHS also recommends making baby formula or cooking with filtered water.

Look for filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction and NSF/ANSI Standard 42 for particulate reduction (Class I).

For filters to work properly, follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Do not use hot water for drinking, preparing food, or cooking, or preparing baby formula.

Do not boil your water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead in water.

Clean your faucet aerator to remove trapped debris.

Residents have the opportunity to meet with the Macomb County Health Department, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the City of Eastpointe to discuss concerns related to the elevated lead levels and water lines from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at on Oct. 26 at Eastpointe City Hall.

If your are a resident in Eastpointe and would like your service line inspected or water tested, contact the City of Eastpointe Department of Public Works Water Department at (586) 445-3661 ext. 5.