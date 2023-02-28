"Adulting 101" classes teach tax tips, building credit and more

(CBS DETROIT) - Think back to your days in high school, or even college. Did you learn how to manage your insurance policy or how to build and protect your credit?

The MSU extension in Clinton Twp, in partnership with 4-H, is offering monthly classes called "Adulting 101".

These courses began in 2020 due to a demand of people aged anywhere from middle school age to their 30's not confident with their "adulting" skills. When it began, these classes were offered quarterly. They have since grown into being offered monthly.

"I've had people reach out saying you know, I never learned this in school you know is it ok if you're not 20? What if a 30-year-old wanted to take it. Absolutely, they're open to anybody. That's what we're here for, to bring the knowledge to life," says Kathy Jamieson, an extension educator who leads some of these courses.

Jamieson says this series, which began in January, has had over 900 people sign up.

The two remaining courses in this series are March 16th at 4pm which will focus on paycheck and taxes. Another is scheduled for April 12th at 6pm, focusing on building and protecting your credit. These courses are free and registration information can be found here.