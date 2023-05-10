Adult who made threat against Woodhaven High School in custody

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An adult is in custody after making a video threat against Woodhaven High School Tuesday, officials said.

On Tuesday, May 9, school officials became aware of a video that a former student posted on social media, in which they threatened students and staff members, the Woodhaven-Brownstown School District Superintendent Mark Greathead said in a letter.

School officials worked with the Woodhaven and Brownstown police departments, and they decided to have the entire school district shelter in place.

After investigating, Brownstown police say the adult who made the threat was in custody with another police department in Wayne County and did not pose a threat to the district. At about 1:10 p.m., the schools were given the all-clear to resume classes as usual.

"School safety is now and will always be our number one priority," said Greathead. "The Woodhaven-Brownstown School District and our local police departments investigate each and everyone of these threats."

Any child that learns of potential school threats is encouraged to report them to school officials or the state's tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.

Yesterday, early afternoon, the Woodhaven-Brownstown School District and the Woodhaven High School received information... Posted by Brownstown Twp Police on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

On Wednesday, May 10, Brownstown police said the department met with members of the school district's staff to debrief on the situation.