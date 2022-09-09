Adoption event to take place in Southfield this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - "Everybody is there because they want to help an animal that's in need," says Anna Chrisman of the Michigan Humane Society.

Happening this weekend, and for the second year in a row, "Meet your best friend at the law firm" is taking place in the Mike Morse Law Firm parking lot in Southfield.

"Everybody is here because they want to help an animal that's in need. Everybody is positive, they're excited, and they just want to see animals in our community be elevated and see them succeed and thrive in these new homes.'

Chrisman says over 120 animals are looking for a new home this weekend for the event. She says it would normally take 1 or 2 weeks to get that many animals adopted, but in a collaborative effort, led by the Michigan Humane Society, Chrisman is hoping to see a slew of puppies, dogs, kittens and cats find their forever homes in just three hours.

Attorney Mike Morse, who is hosting the event in the parking lot of his property is looking forward to seeing families come together through adoption and seeing kids find their new friends.

Now in their second year at this location, Morse is hoping to make it an annual event. Like Chrisman, Morse is encouraging families interested in adopting to get out to the event early.. as pets get adopted quickly.

"If you're interested in adopting a cat or a dog, be there early because the lines were pretty long last year. We didn't tell people that because we didn't know how it was going to go. So that's one of the things we learned is that there is a need. The shelters actually have a lot of animals that are overpacked. So this is a win-win for people looking for a new best friend, as well as for all the animal shelters around Michigan," says Morse.

The "Meet your best friend at the law firm" adoption event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10th from 10am-1pm at 24901 Northwestern Hwy #700, Southfield, MI 48075

"The event will officially close at 1 p.m. If there are still adoptions being processed, obviously we will stay to finish out those adoptions. But the goal is that by 1:00, every single animal is going home with that new family, says Chrisman