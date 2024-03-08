Residents speak out after watching State of the Union address at "Abandon Biden" event

Attendees of watch party held by "Abandon Biden" react to State of the Union address

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - All eyes were on President Joe Biden for the State of the Union address, which mentioned the war in Gaza.

The organization "Abandon Biden" held a watch party in Dearborn to watch the event unfold. Many of the attendees said it's the president's lack of calling for a ceasefire the reason for the event.

For weeks, Biden has been criticized over his handling of the war.

Just a few weeks ago, the president sent members of his administration to the Metro Detroit area to figure out a way to ease tensions between Arab Americans, Muslims, and Washington, D.C.

During the recent primary election, the "uncommitted" voters also made their message clear in Dearborn and Hamtramck.

Nearly 45 minutes into Biden's speech, he mentioned the war. The president announced an American military pier that will help supply aid to residents in Gaza.

Attendees at Thursday's watch party said the president's message came too late.

"Dropping the aid in Gaza, that's a photo opp. That's a desperate cry for awards, that's a desperate cry for I'm doing good, you know. I'm a humanitarian too, even though, until today, I'm still supplying weapons to kill innocent civilians," said Farah Khan with the "Abandon Biden" group.

Dr. Nidal Jbor with Doctors Against Genocide said, "His rhetoric is improving compared to what he was talking about in October to November, so the pressure from the civil society and the United States and all over the world is paying off."

"All I've heard is a lot of what he wants to do. I haven't really heard any plans. There's nothing really definite from him. So far, I'm disappointed," said Anthony Hall.

Folks inside the event believe the uncommitted vote coming from Michigan could be even greater than the primary.