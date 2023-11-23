Aaron Jones-less Packers also without Alexander, Campbell, Ford, Wicks and Deguara against Lions

The Green Bay Packers' depth will be tested in their matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay had three starters inactive Thursday after holding out hope for each of them, listing cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (neck) and safety Rudy Ford (shoulder) as questionable.

The Packers, who previously ruled out running back Aaron Jones with a knee injury, lost depth at receiver and tight end with Dontayvion Wicks (concussion, knee) and Josiah Deguara (hip) unable to play at Ford Field.

The NFC North-leading Lions are relatively healthy. They previously ruled out offensive guard Jonah Jackson, who has been cleared to play in only six games this season.