AAA reports gas prices falling in Michigan: Here's how to save

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan fell this week, dropping down by 9 cents from last week, according to AAA.

The average price in the state for regular gas is $2.81 per gallon, which is also 39 cents less than last month and 52 cents less than last year. Officials say drivers are paying an average of $42 for a 15-gallon tank, which cut down by $16 from last year's highest price in August.

"As we move further into the new year, Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland in a statement. "If gas demand remains weak, drivers will likely continue to see gas prices trickle downward."

In Metro Detroit, the average gas price sits at $2.88 per gallon, 6 cents less than last week.

How to save

AAA offered the following tips to help drivers save money on gas: