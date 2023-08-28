AAA of Michigan issues safety reminder for drivers as kids begin new school year

AAA of Michigan issues safety reminder for drivers as kids begin new school year

AAA of Michigan issues safety reminder for drivers as kids begin new school year

(CBS DETROIT) - With students across Michigan starting a new school year, AAA of Michigan is issuing a safety reminder for drivers.

"This time of year, in particular, is a very dangerous time of year with kids going back to school," said AAA of Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death of teens in the United States."

The safety alert comes after Michiganders made some surprising admissions in a AAA survey of 400 drivers.

According to AAA, nearly half of the drivers surveyed admitted to speeding in school zones, and 29% of those drivers say they use their cellphones while driving in school zones.

"We ran a similar survey last year. These numbers are a little worse this year compared to last year. Forty-four percent admitted to speeding in school zones. Thirty-seven percent admitted to it last year."

Woodland says speed limits in school zones are there for a reason.

"A pedestrian by a car traveling 25 miles per hour is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 miles per hour faster.

As part of its School's Open Drive Carefully campaign, AAA is urging drivers to slow down, come to a complete stop at a stop sign, eliminate distractions and share the road with bicyclists.

AAA reminds drivers they are required to stop when a school bus's flashing lights are on and when its stop arm is extended.