AAA: Nearly 80% of Michiganders will travel in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Nearly 80% of Michiganders plan to travel this year, according to a new survey from AAA.

According to AAA, 79% of Michigan residents plan to travel at some point this year. That number is up from 62% in 2022. More than 28% of Michigan residents plan to travel for spring break, which is up slightly from 24% a year ago.

"AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises, and attractions."

AAA says it has seen a 30% increase in international spring break bookings compared to 2022.

Cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa top AAA's list of cruise bookings for spring break.

The top U.S. destinations for spring break include Florida, Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York City, San Francisco and New Orleans.