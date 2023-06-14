A step back in time at The Detroit Club

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a place to dine in, relax or enjoy a cocktail, the Motor City has got you covered.

On the corner of Fort and Cass Avenue sits The Detroit Club, a hidden gem so rich in history that it brings you back to the 1800s when it was built.

The Detroit Club is located at 712 Cass Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"Fourteen sitting U.S. presidents have walked the floors of this building. Henry Ford has walked the floors of this building," said Matthew Laurinec, sales and marketing manager at The Detroit Club.

If you've never been to The Detroit Club, you are in for a treat. From its delicious food and spa to even happy hour at one of its most popular bars, this is the ultimate experience for anyone wanting to take a step back in time.

"It's your staycation destination. You don't have to leave once you're here. We have everything you could possibly want all in one space," said Laurinec.

A dish served at The Bohemia Restaurant located inside The Detroit Club. The Detroit Club

Looking for a solid meal? The Bohemia Restaurant on the first floor has a variety of classic yet creative dishes.

"It's a very, very well-curated menu created by our Executive Chef Ron Mosely. He has put together a great assortment of American foods, but with his own twist on them, so you'll get the burger if you want it. But you'll also get something as exquisite and somewhat different as fresh caught oysters from the east coast. You can get different types of lamb shank," Laurinec said.

After dinner, if you're craving a crafty cocktail, the Library Bar has got you covered.

Photos of cocktails and a glimpse inside The Library bar is located within The Detroit Club. The Detroit Club

"They (cocktails) are very, very eclectic and special to the building. We do a happy hour there every Wednesday through Friday starting at 3 p.m.," he stated.

Into cigars? The Detroit Club has a cigar bar with a humidor to keep them extra fresh and a staff member to help you pick the perfect option.

The cigar bar is free for members, but non-members can purchase a $20 cover ticket nightly.

The presidential ballroom is located inside The Detroit Club. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"It's a good experience to just come in and enjoy something new and experience something that you might never have before," Laurinec said.

The Detroit Club is also home to 21 hotel rooms that are all individually designed and one-of-a-kind.

"You won't have the same experience twice when you stay here," said Laurinec.

Guests even have access to the "Presidential Ballroom," where many dinners and private receptions are hosted.

The room is a stunning space with intricate woodwork dating back to when the building was built in 1891.

The Soak Spa is located inside The Detroit Club. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Finally, Soak Spa … a place of serenity.

"People walk in the front door, and they always think they're in the wrong place. You walk down to the spa, and you've got the fountain flowing, and there's our saltwater grotto that's down there. You also have all of our treatment rooms. You have infrared saunas in each of the locker rooms, showers, fitness center. People walk down to the spa, and they walk out new people," Laurinec said.

The Detroit Club is an iconic destination in the heart of Detroit.

"The common misconception now is that The Detroit Club is still fully private. We are actually open to the public on the first floor. People can come in and enjoy dinner, drinks. We have our Library bar, our Bohemia restaurant. … Those spaces are open to the public to come in and enjoy because the building is just too beautiful to keep private," said Laurinec.

The outdoor patio at The Detroit Club. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Multiple experiences under one roof.

"If you want to see what a real hidden gem in the city is like, come find us at The Detroit Club," he said.

If you're a member of The Detroit Club, there are many perks included, like discounts on spa services and hotel stays. Rental fees for any rooms in the building are waived, complimentary valet is included and opportunities to attend any events hosted by the club.

For non-members, it is recommended to make reservations at The Bohemia Restaurant. It is required to book an online appointment at Soak Spa.

"The Detroit Club" is located at 712 Cass Avenue, Detroit, Mich., 48226.