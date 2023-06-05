A look inside the iconic Whitney Mansion in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is known for its rich history and culture. Many of the city's most popular destinations are unique and fun to explore.

One of those destinations is the Whitney Mansion which dates back to the 1800s.

The building is known for its historic charm and was built in the 1890s by lumber baron David Whitney Jr.

The Whitney Mansion in Detroit. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"If you look, there's very beautiful woodwork all throughout and stone carvings on the outside," said General Manager Tony Muzzi.

The Whitney Mansion is one of Detroit's most iconic destinations.

"An ambiance that is unmatched in the city of Detroit. Exceptional service, exceptional food, all in a surrounding that is just unbeatable," Muzzi said.

Aside from the rich history of this beautiful building, you can also indulge in a delicious meal with some fine dining.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"Everyone gets multiple courses. It's designed to be very pleasing to the palate but also very approachable," said Muzzi.

A simple menu of classic American cuisine.

"Beef Wellington is our specialty; the service is going to be top-notch, and it's more about honing in on that entire dining experience rather than just one aspect of it," Muzzi said.

Once you satisfy your appetite, you can tour the mansion. Guests will see a home scattered with vibrant stained glass decadent details, including original Tiffany chandeliers and a secret door, and even listen to ghost stories as the mansion is supposedly haunted.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

If the spooky tales don't scare you away, guests can also enjoy a crafty cocktail any time of the week at the ghost bar.

"We have the ghost bar because we serve spirits," said Muzzi.

The Whitney Mansion is a destination that's often misunderstood.

"People have a lot of preconceived notions about what we are. That you're going to come here, you're going to sit down, and it's going to be that fine dining, and we offer so much more than that. We do our best to curate every guest experience," Muzzi said.

The ghost bar located inside The Whitney Mansion in Detroit. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

The Whitney has events happening weekly, including garden parties and high tea on the weekends, to even seafood boils. Tours are also held daily.

The Whitney is located at 4421 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201.

The mansion is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Muzzi recommends guests make a reservation for dinner service and high tea on the weekends. You can go to its website to learn more.